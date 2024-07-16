Mexico City.- Carlos Ahumada Kurtz left Argentina tonight, extradited to Mexico, on a commercial flight in which he travels guarded by two agents of the Federal Ministerial Police of the FGR, assigned to Interpol.

At 8:20 p.m. (CDMX time), Aeroméxico flight AM 29, the one the businessman was traveling on, left Ezeiza Airport in Buenos Aires and is expected to arrive at Mexico City International Airport at 5:10 a.m. this Tuesday, according to the airline’s website.

Ahumada has been under a provisional suspension, granted since May 3 by the judge of amparo María del Carmen Sánchez Cisneros, which prevents his re-arrest upon setting foot on Mexican soil.

“(Upon arriving at the AICM) they will take him to the FGR hangar, per the extradition protocol, and there they must make him available to the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City; once he is there, in compliance with the suspension of the re-arrest order, the Attorney General’s Office must release him immediately and inform both the Second Judge of Trial and Sanctions, as well as the federal judge who granted the suspension,” said his lawyer Enrique Ostos Garza.

“In conclusion, after this formality, we will call it administrative, Carlos must leave the airport free, on his own feet, to go home, because he is totally free (…) he does not want to give interviews, he does not want to make noise, he comes in peace, neither the son nor the wife (are going to talk).”

According to a document from the 9th National Criminal and Correctional Court of the Argentine capital, Omar Morales Polo and Sergio Agustín López Serrano, agents of Interpol Mexico, accompanied Ahumada on the flight.