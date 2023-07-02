Izvestia: Turkish Airlines flight from St. Petersburg to Antalya was postponed for more than a day

The flight from St. Petersburg to Antalya was delayed by more than a day. About it report “News”.

It is specified that the Turkish Airlines plane was supposed to take off from Pulkovo Airport on Saturday, July 1, at 15:05. However, due to problems with the aircraft, it was postponed to 21:30 on July 2. “We were waiting for an additional detail from Istanbul. The item has arrived. Our technicians did everything they could to fix the problem. It didn’t work out. Therefore, we are waiting for a spare board, ”said the representative of the airline.

According to the publication, despite a long delay, the airline refused to accommodate passengers in hotels, explaining this by the lack of vacant seats.

In June, a swarm of bees attacked planes at Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg and disrupted flights to Moscow and Kazan.