A passenger on a flight from Sochi to St. Petersburg tried to light a cigarette on board and disrupted the flight

The flight departure from Sochi to St. Petersburg, scheduled for Christmas Eve, January 6, was delayed due to an inadequate passenger on board. According to eyewitnesses, before the plane took off, the man tried to light a cigarette on board, which disrupted the flight, they report “News”.

“The flight was delayed, there was a hooligan on board the aircraft, so the services and the police were called, and a decision was made to remove the passenger from the board. Inadequate passenger,” said an airport employee in Sochi.

It is known that after the incident, with a delay, the plane nevertheless flew to St. Petersburg.

