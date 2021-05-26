The flight from Paris to Moscow was canceled due to the ban of the French airline AirFrance from flying in the airspace of Belarus. Information about changes in the schedule appeared on the onlinescoreboard Sheremetyevo airport.

It is clarified that due to restrictions against Belarus, the AirFrance aircraft was forced to fly bypassing the republic, entering the airspace of Russia. However, at the moment, the airline does not have permission to change the route. According to the agency, if no response is received from the Russian side, the Paris-Moscow flight will be postponed to the next day, May 27.

Air France and Finnair stopped flying over Belarus on May 25. The French carrier announced that the planes on the routes will have a change in flight plan. At the same time, the Finnish airline clarified that it would not use the airspace over the republic until further notice.

A day earlier, it was reported that flights in the airspace of Belarus were suspended by the Dutch airline KLM and the German airline Lufthansa. The same decision was made by the Latvian national airline AirBaltic.

A number of countries have imposed restrictions on flights over Belarus after an incident at the Minsk airport, where on May 23 a Ryanair plane en route from Athens to Vilnius made an emergency landing after reports of mines. To escort the aircraft, a MiG-29 fighter of the Belarusian Air Force was raised. Immediately after landing, law enforcement officers detained the creator and former editor-in-chief of the NEXTA Telegram channel Roman Protasevich, who was on board. At home, he is accused of creating an extremist group and calling for riots after the presidential elections in August 2020. He could face up to 15 years in prison.