How did you feel about the content of this article?

Passengers wait for their flights at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. | Photo: EFE/ Sarah Yáñez-Richards

Delays in flights in the United States continue to accumulate this Wednesday and already exceed 9,200, despite the suspension, more than eight hours ago, of the determination of the federal aviation authority that prohibited domestic departures due to a computer failure.

According to the Flightaware flight tracker, there are already 9,207 delays of domestic flights or flights arriving and leaving the US, in addition to 1,306 cancellations.

Ten minutes before 9:00 am (Eastern US time, 11:00 GMT), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave the green light to departures of domestic flights that had previously been banned due to a computer problem.

Earlier, at around 7:25 am (9:25 am), the FAA ordered that all US domestic flight departures be delayed until 9 am due to a failure in the NOTAM (Notification for Aviators) system.

This system provides essential information to personnel related to flight operations and provides real-time alerts to an abnormal state in the US aerospace system.

From the White House, government spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said there was no evidence that it was a cyberattack, although she also did not rule out the possibility.

For his part, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, ordered a full investigation by the Department of Transportation to determine the causes.

The US suffered another air chaos situation two weeks ago, although at the time it was due to the passing of winter storm Elliot, which caused thousands of flight cancellations.

This is the first time since the September 11, 2001 attacks that US authorities have banned domestic flight departures.