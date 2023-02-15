Thousands of passengers who have chosen the German airline Lufthansa for their travels are experiencing enormous inconvenience due to a failure in the company’s computer system.

According to the US agency Bloomberg the servers that regulate check-in operations, baggage management and boarding operations would have gone haywire: reports that arrive from airports all over the world, and not only in Germany.

The fault would be to be found in a construction site for works on the Frankfurt railway network: there would have been an error during an intervention on the tracks – explains the carrier – which led to the destruction of some fiber optic cables owned by Deutsche Telekom, cut net by mistake. Therefore, the hypothesis of a collapse of computer systems or a hacker attack is excluded.

At the moment, Lufthansa’s decision is not to let any aircraft take off until the problem is resolved, and the cancellation operations of all reservations are underway. Ground staff are encouraging passengers who have to travel short distances to consider alternative solutions such as trains.

However, the fear remains that the Frankfurt airport will become paralyzed: the planes continue to land, but do not take off. For this reason some flights were diverted to nearby Nuremberg, Cologne and Düsseldorf.

All companies associated with the company are involved, including Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings and Swiss. According to the specialized platform FlightAware, at 12 today, 145 flights of Lufthansa (15% of all scheduled takeoffs), 7 of Air Dolomiti (the Italian carrier of the group), 5 of Swiss, 3 of Eurowings were cancelled.

No cancellations reported at the moment regarding the other companies. At around 10am this morning, the company’s stock fell 1% on the unrest that occurred, but has already started to slowly climb back up.