Many delays and cancelled flights at Milan airportsbut the airports have withstood today’s global computer crash. “The operations of our airports are proceeding without significant interruptions,” Sea assures. However, the company that manages Linate and Malpensa advises passengers to “contact their airline to verify the operation of flights”, since “some airlines have been affected by the computer blackout”.

Linate

There are several flights that are continuing to accumulate delays and there is dismay among passengers who have been waiting for hours. “My flight from Linate to Rome Fiumicino – a passenger tells Adnkronos – was scheduled for 8 pm. It was later postponed to 10 pm and at 9:45 pm they told us it would leave at 11:40 pm. There is also discomfort because the shops and lounges at the airport are closed. Only vending machines and packaged foods remain”.

“The information we are given is relative. Even the operators do not know how to behave. The planes are there but the ground staff cannot tell us when we will be able to take off”, he explains. “The quality of the information given to travellers is low even compared to the traveller’s code”, explains the passenger on the flight. “There are many of us in this situation. There is also a lot of resignation”, he observes.

In the city airport of Linate Ita Airways has cancelled 26 flights todayabout twenty instead – as far as we know – the connections of various companies cancelled at Malpensa. No cancellations have been announced for tomorrow, but it is not excluded that air traffic will still suffer the repercussions of today’s computer crash.

Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport

Has the airport also held up to the downturn where since the morning Sacbo has activated the local management system (Local Dcs), a sort of ‘backup’ software that in the event of blockages, allows for direct management of flights and the check-in and boarding phases. And so chaos was avoided. In the afternoon and evening, however, some repercussions of the IT crash were also felt in Bergamo, due to the accumulated delays and cancellations suffered by flights arriving at the airport, which were therefore unable to re-take off from Orio.