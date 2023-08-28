Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Where there are usually vacationers on the beach, everyone is currently getting to safety. Majorca is overwhelmed by severe storms – there is an alert on all the islands of the Balearic Islands.

Palma – Mallorca is currently experiencing terrible storms with gusts of wind up to 100 km/h, which are leaving devastation on the island – including heavy rain and uprooted trees. Due to the ongoing weather conditions, Orange Alert has already been declared on all Balearic Islands. This means that the weather is currently officially a high risk, like the daily News reported. By the afternoon alone, over 200 emergency calls are said to have been received. The storms were preceded by a heat wave in Spain.

Severe weather in Mallorca: Hundreds of emergency calls and dozens of closed roads due to fallen trees

You can hardly see anything through all the rain. Numerous people have already published recordings of the severe storms in Mallorca on social media. The communities around Palma are said to have been hit particularly hard. The municipality of Calviá in the southwest of Mallorca is said to have been hit hard by the storms. Loud Bild newspaper around 35 streets are said to have been closed due to fallen trees or other obstacles.

Flights to Mallorca are diverted or canceled – bad weather paralyzes the airport

The storms are now becoming a particular problem for holidaymakers on the popular island of Mallorca. As the Mallorca Newspaper (MZ) reported, air traffic over the island had to be completely suspended at times. Accordingly, all flights are currently delayed – more than 900 flights are said to have been planned for Sunday. Flights to the island are being diverted, but some have been cancelled. However, even the flights that took off had to contend with turbulence due to the storms causing panic on board.

The storms in Mallorca are so strong that even a cruise ship could break loose and be blown against an oil tanker. © Ujwala/dpa

Even if the weather is said to have calmed down late in the evening, another surge in weather could lead to further problems at the airport. However, one cannot prepare for this, said a spokeswoman for the MZ with. At the airport you would see what’s coming. Mallorca Airport had to be evacuated just last week, but because of a passenger and not because of the weather.

Storm and storms on Mallorca tear cruise ship loose and collide with oil tanker

But the storm also endangers people outside the airport. According to a report by the port authority of the Balearic Islands, a cruise ship is said to have broken away due to the strong wind and collided with an oil tanker. The storm is said to have blown a billboard at a pregnant woman, who injured her leg and required treatment.

Bathing on the beaches has long been banned, but there have been rescue operations at sea. Two children were blown off the beach with their air mattress and a kayaker had to be rescued from the water, the writes MZ. But apparently no one has been injured so far. “All the injured and missing are out of danger and at home,” the community said in a press release. There are currently storms not only around the island of Mallorca, because a Mediterranean low is moving to Germany and leading to total weather chaos and even flood warnings. (kiba)