difficult day forItalvolley by Fefe De Giorgi. In fact, the plane that was supposed to take the Azzurri to Ottawa never departed from the international airport of Malpensa. The flight, scheduled for 11.50, was cancelled leaving players and staff of the world champion national team on the ground. In these hours there are disruptions in flights due to a national strike in the air transport sector scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday 4 June.

The Italian team settled in a hotel inside the Mapensa airport, awaiting the rescheduling of the trip. The executives of the Federvolley immediately informed the Fivb, the world federation of volleyball, of the logistical difficulties encountered at the start. In the meantime, the management is working to find a solution, in consultation with the travel operators. At the moment the rescheduling of the trip is not yet known.

The Azzurri have been busy since Wednesday 6 June in Ottawa, Canada, for the first round of the 2023 Nations League. The debut in Pool 1 is scheduled against De Cecco’s Argentina at 10.30 pm (Italian time). Subsequently, the Azzurri will meet the United States, Cuba and Germany.