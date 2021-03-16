The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) of virology agreed on Friday to remove the Balearic Islands and other regions of Spain from the list of coronavirus risk areas. So, from this Sunday German tourists can travel to the Balearic Islands without having to quarantine or present a negative test when they return to their country. This has been an injection of morale in the population, which is already thinking about going on vacation to disconnect, as little as possible, from the pandemic and its restrictions.

As a consequence, German airlines have registered a high demand for scheduled flights to Mallorca. Specific, Eurowings, Lufthansa’s low-cost company, assured that their flights have been “complete in no time”, according to the German public television ARD picked up. In fact, ordered 300 additional flights to the Balearic Islands for Holy Week. Bookings have also skyrocketed in easyJet, especially the connection between Berlin and Palma, what grew 466% as reported by the airline.

For its part, the German tour operator TUI plans to open the first hotels in Mallorca next weekend, since the Easter holidays begin in two weeks in most of the federal states.

The Government asks for caution

Faced with this “strong rise” in holiday reservations for Mallorca, the German Government spoke out to urge its citizens to exercise caution, since the COVID-19 pandemic remains uncontrolled. The spokesman for the German Executive, Steffen Seibert, asked on Friday “Do without any trip that is not really necessary”. In similar terms, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Adebahr, indicated that “The absence of a travel warning does not represent an invitation to travel”.

However, the words of the authorities are only recommendations Y there are no legal consequences. Therefore, Adebahr clarified that the decision will be left to each citizen.

The British also choose the Balearic Islands

The beaches of the Balearic Islands will not only welcome German tourists in the coming dates. After the British Government announced the reactivation of international travel as of May 17Its citizens have also shown their intention to spend their holidays on the islands, and in the rest of Spain. This has been confirmed this Tuesday in a statement Jet2: “Since the British Government’s statement regarding the intention to reopen international travel in the coming months, we have informed you of a very strong increase in reserves towards the archipelago and Spain in general”.

Specifically, the tour operator has informed the Mallorcan hoteliers that it programs for the June 2nd the start of a mass landing of British people on the island, according to Preferential. Likewise, from the company they point out that, while they wait for more details on the Government roadmap, he is working “to be ready” and to take his clients on vacation “as soon as it is allowed.”

First destination where the vaccination certificate will be imposed

During the time of questions of control to the Government in the plenary session of the Parliament, Iago Negueruela, minister of Economic Model, Tourism and Work, has assured this Tuesday that the Balearic Islands will be “The first national destination where the European vaccination certificate will be launched”, which will play a very important role. Likewise, he has guaranteed that the Executive is prepared for it: “We have improved and intensified measures compared to last year ”.

These statements were made in response to the Doubts manifested by the deputy of Citizens Marc Pérez-Ribas on whether the Balearic Islands are prepared to receive tourists as a “safe destination”. In addition, it has also asked the Executive for an action plan at the health alert level.