Suspended air service between India and Britain will be restored from 8 January. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that only 30 flights per week would be operational between the two countries. Also, he also said that this arrangement will continue till January 23.Hardeep Singh Puri said that Indian and British airlines would operate 15-15 flights per week only from Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad (to the UK) and (from the UK to India) to these cities during the above period. . In December, more than 60 passenger flights were operated between the two countries per week. However, the aviation ministry has suspended all passenger flights between the two countries since 23 December.

Ban was imposed after getting new strains of Corona

The move was taken as a precaution after a new strain of the corona virus was found in Britain. Puri had announced on Wednesday that passenger flights between India and Britain would be postponed until January 7, and would be restored following “stringent regulations”. Earlier (flight) suspension period was from 23 December to 31 December.

Air service will be restored from January 8

He tweeted on Friday, “It has been decided that flights between India and Britain will be restored from January 8, 2021. “It is noteworthy that the Union Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that all those international travelers will be part of the ‘genome sequencing’, who arrived in India from December 9 to 22 and have been found infected with the corona virus.

From this, it can be ascertained whether these people are not infected with the new strain of the virus which has been recently found in Britain. Cases of the new ‘strain’ of corona virus which have been reported in Britain have been reported in Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.