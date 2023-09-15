Home page World

Coffee, tea or something else? A specific drink request at dizzy heights particularly annoys flight attendants – and no, it’s not tomato juice.

Bielefeld – High above the clouds, hunger and thirst can quickly arise. Therefore, it is common practice for most airlines to serve food and drink. Even if they are no longer free in economy class on short-haul flights, coffee, soft drinks or even alcoholic drinks from the trolley are a welcome service – and a source of income for the airline.

However, not every drink request from passengers is equally pleasant for the cabin crew. Even if the stewardess doesn’t show it or barely shows it, she is reluctant to serve a certain drink.

Service on the plane: Not all drinks are problem-free. (Symbolic image) © Lionel Urman/Imago

Airplane: Which drink makes flight attendants roll their eyes?

And it’s not the usual suspect, namely tomato juice – which some passengers understandably order because, as a vegetable juice, it is less acidic and therefore easier on the stomach than some fruit juices. And the crew also has no problems with alcoholic drinks as long as the passenger consumes them in moderation.

Rather, it is a rather unsuspicious drink: Diet Coke. The caffeine-containing but almost calorie-free soft drink foams particularly strongly when poured. “It really takes forever to fill a glass,” a flight attendant from a major airline told the travel portal Travelbook: “In the same time, I poured two to three other drinks such as coffee, tea, juice.”

Airplane: Diet Coke foams for a particularly long time

Especially in a fully occupied economy class, every Diet Coke apparently slows down fast service to the last row. The caffeinated drink supposedly foams even more when served on ice. At least the flight attendant quoted has a trick up his sleeve: “But if I pour the Coke first and only add the ice afterwards, it foams less, which is why I always do it like that.”

Why the low-calorie version of Coca-Cola in particular requires so much effort (while the similar Cola Zero doesn’t seem to be a problem) can only be assumed: perhaps the proportion of carbon dioxide is higher. When flying, you should also make sure: that there is no SSSS on their boarding passbecause that could cause trouble.