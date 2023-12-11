Home page World

The door opens during the flight: Sounds like an action film, but it could have become a dangerous reality for passengers. Crew members responded quickly.

Los Angeles – Flying is one of the safest ways to travel. A serious accident with a car is much more likely than with an airplane. However, incidents cannot be completely avoided. Recently there was severe turbulence on a flight to Dubai and a man broke his neck.

You certainly don't want to hear about a defective cabin door; especially not when you're already in the air. That's exactly what happened to the passengers of an American Airlines plane that had to turn around again shortly after takeoff. It is thanks to a show of strength on the part of the flight attendants that something worse was prevented.

The plane has to turn around: the airline speaks of a “technical defect” – the passenger reports a crack in the door

The plane is said to have already taken off towards Mexico City when the error was noticed, as the US Sun reported. Accordingly, the pilot turned the plane around in the air at medium cruising altitude and landed safely back at Los Angeles International Airport. All passengers had to leave the plane there. The reason for this was a technical defect, as it was said. No further information was provided.

However, a passenger overheard a conversation between the flight attendants, writes his friend on X (formerly Twitter). The door is said to have been cracked, which is why the crew had to keep it closed by themselves. The incident happened at the end of November.

Whether this is true cannot be independently verified. In a public statement, the airline confirmed the emergency landing due to a technical defect and apologized to passengers for the inconvenience. The airline did not go into more detail about the “cracked door”. She left a specific request from the US news portal unanswered. The plane is said to have taken off again six hours late.

An American Airlines flight had to turn around in mid-air and make an emergency landing in LA. According to passengers, a “cracked door” was the reason. (Symbolic photo) © Bayne Stanley/Imago

Holidaymakers had to go through a similar moment of shock on their way to Mallorca in the early summer of 2023. After landing, the door suddenly opened – while the plane was still moving.

Aviation accidents unlikely, but incidents are increasing

Statistically speaking, airplanes are the safest means of transport: According to experts, the risk of crashing is 1.75 accidents per million take-offs. Around 500 people die in aviation accidents worldwide every year, according to the UN aviation organization ICAO. For comparison: 2,790 people died in traffic accidents on the road in Germany alone in 2022.

However, in the event of an aircraft accident, some people sit safer than others, as an evaluation shows.

