A pair of flight attendants filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court because they claim that they were denied a seat on a flight reserved for the Dodgers team.. As they argued, the players preferred white, young and thin women, and they were not allowed to join because “they are not.”

According to information Fox Businessthe stewardesses They claimed that since they did not fit the players’ preferred appearance, the airline United Airlines prevented them from being part of a flight crew.

The plaintiff, Dawn Todd, is 50 years old and of African American descent, while Darby Quezada, 44, is Mexican, African American and Jewish. Both presented a demand pointing out that, despite having 15 years of experience in the airline, were discriminated against. Consequently, they requested compensation for damages, although the amount was not specified.

The Dodgers are not named as defendants, and have not even made any statement on the matter. A team spokesperson told Los Angeles Times who do not comment on pending litigation.

Conflicts with US airline

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the airline is involved in a similar scandal. In 2020 she settled a case in which she was accused of only accepting young, white, female and mostly blonde and blue-eyed assistants.

Todd and Quezada are taking that case as precedent. Even They point out that starting in 2022, several flight attendants were added to the crew without having to go through all the tests and interviews that they had to pass to obtain the job.

Those affected assured that little by little they began to receive fewer assignments on the flights of the Dodgers, until after a while they were finally removed from those trips without any justification. They also alleged that they have been victims of mistreatment by other employees of the company. airline, which has generated panic attacks, anxiety and a drop in their self-esteem.

It should be noted that United Airlines sent a statement to Reuters in this regard, pointing out that they foster an environment of inclusion and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind, so they consider that the demand It is baseless and they will vigorously defend themselves against the accusations.