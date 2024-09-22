Home World

From: Robin Dittrich, Kilian Bäuml

Press Split

A TikTok video by a flight attendant is causing a stir. She warns about a popular travel trick that can lead to a ban from the airline.

Munich – Under the pseudonym “Traveling Mermaid”, a stewardess shares TikTok useful tips and tricks for a successful trip. In one of her videos she talks about behavior of passengers that can lead to exclusion by the airline.

The flight attendant warns travelers about a new trick

Many travelers try to fly from point A to point B as cheaply as possible. However, a flight attendant on TikTok reported that this is not always the best option. “This is how one of my best friends got banned from an airline,” she begins in her video. She explains that many websites allow you to fly to your destination more cheaply if you make a stopover.

However, if this stopover is the actual destination of the travelers, the booked flight could still be the most cost-effective option. However, the stewardess strongly advises against such a booking. “If you don’t take the next flight after the stopover because that wasn’t your actual destination, you will be banned from the airline,” warns the flight attendant. “This is really a serious matter, after that they will have you on a list,” she adds. Another Flight attendant reports on her no-gos when flying.

The risky holiday trend “ski plagging”: TikTok users confirm the stewardess’ warning

This trick, which some holidaymakers use, is called “skiplagging”. The TikTok video has already received 27,000 views (as of August 19, 2024). The majority of other users also confirmed in the comments that the behavior described by the stewardess can lead to exclusion by the airline. “Skiplagging is completely unacceptable. If you only do it once a year on a normal flight, it’s usually okay. If you do it more often, however, you could be banned for life,” commented one user.

This trend seems to be particularly popular in the US, so airlines are increasingly checking whether passengers are taking their connecting flights. Although the behavior is not illegal, airlines are enforcing their company policy. For example, Lufthansa tried to sue a passenger in 2019, as reisereporter.de reported among other things. The passenger had saved almost 2000 euros on a ticket by skiplagging, and Lufthansa demanded payment of the difference. However, the airline suffered a defeat in court. (rd)