Travel the globe and get paid well. The ideal job for some, too stressful for others. A flight attendant offers insight into whether it’s worth it.

Munich – Take a trip around the world and get paid for it? Becoming a flight attendant may seem like a dream to many. But behind all the advantages lies a reality that places both physical and psychological demands. Still, for some, like Diane Patierno, a longtime flight attendant with Fly Emirates, it’s just the right thing. There are a number of myths surrounding not only the job of a stewardess, but also flying itself.

Distant countries, new people: The advantages of being a flight attendant

In an interview with Swedish Nomad reveals Patierno: “My monthly salary consists of two parts, the basic salary, which is 4,260 dirhams, and the flight allowances, which are 58 dirhams (VEA currency) for the number of hours flown. I usually fly about ninety or a hundred of them per month, so my salary is about 2.5 thousand euros per month.” In comparison, the average salary in the “normal” hospitality industry is on the ground in Germany in 2023, according to the Federal Statistical Office at around 2,860 euros per month – slightly higher than that of the stewardess.

But the job also offers other attractive advantages. One of them is certainly the chance to discover different countries and cultures. “On every flight there are new colleagues, you meet a lot of people and travel around the world,” shares Patierno. Flight attendants often benefit from discounts on airline tickets and have the opportunity to explore new places in their free time. In addition, many airlines offer attractive bonuses.

Challenges of flight attendants: High physical and psychological stress

However, the job also brings with it significant challenges. Flight attendants have to deal with irregular working hours and frequent time zone changes. Flights often take place at unusual times, which can disrupt sleep cycles and lead to health problems such as sleep disorders. Balancing work and private life is not easy in a job like this. The irregular working hours and frequent travel often make it difficult to find a balance between work and family.

Working on board is both physically and mentally demanding. “You really have to pay attention to your body and try to eat healthy, stay active and get enough sleep to get through it all,” Patierno also emphasizes. Flight attendants are responsible for the safety and well-being of passengers and must be able to deal with difficult situations. Conflicts with passengers or emergencies require quick action and a cool head. Some travelers behave in absolutely unacceptable ways on board. For example, one Munich resident rioting because he wasn’t served beer.

Nevertheless, the profession offers long-term career opportunities and good opportunities for advancement. So if you can handle the rigors of the job, you will definitely find an exciting and fulfilling job here. At least that’s how it is for Patierno. “I’m living the dream life,” says the flight attendant. (no)