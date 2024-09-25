Home World

If you would like to see the world and earn some money at the same time, you should consider a job as a flight attendant. But the job does not only have advantages.

Kassel – For many people, the job of flight attendant is a dream come true. The idea of ​​traveling the world and being well paid sounds tempting. But behind the apparent glamour lies a demanding reality that brings with it both physical and mental challenges. For some, however, the job is just right. For example, for Diane Patierno, a long-time flight attendant at Fly Emirates.

Paid trip around the world? These are the benefits that flight attendants enjoy

In an interview with Swedish Nomad says Patierno: “My monthly salary consists of two parts, the basic salary, which is 4260 dirhams (currency of the UAE, dR) and the flight allowance, which is 58 dirhams for the number of hours flown. I usually fly about ninety or a hundred of them per month, so my salary is about 2.5 thousand euros per month.” In the “normal” hospitality industry on the ground, the average salary in Germany in 2023 is, according to the Federal Statistical Office at around 2860 euros per month – slightly more than that of a stewardess.

But the job has other great advantages. One of them is certainly the opportunity to get to know different countries and cultures. “On every flight there are new colleagues, you meet lots of people and travel around the world,” says Patierno. Flight attendants often enjoy discounts on flight tickets and have the opportunity to explore new places in their free time. In addition, many airlines offer attractive bonuses. When you travel a lot, you also learn a trick or two for the plane.

Dark side of the flight attendant career: High psychological and physical stress

However, the job also brings with it considerable challenges. Flight attendants have to cope with irregular working hours and frequent time zone changes. Flights often take place at unusual times, which can disrupt sleep patterns and lead to health problems such as insomnia. Balancing work and private life is not easy in such a job either. The irregular working hours and frequent travel often make it difficult to find a balance between work and family.

Working on board is physically and mentally demanding. “You really have to take care of your body and try to eat healthy, stay active and get enough sleep to cope with all of that,” says Patierno. Flight attendants are responsible for the safety and well-being of passengers and must be able to handle difficult situations. Conflicts with passengers or emergencies require quick action and a cool head. Some Travelers indulge in absolute no-gos on board.

Nevertheless, the profession offers long-term career opportunities and good prospects for advancement. So anyone who can cope with the rigors of the job can certainly find exciting and fulfilling employment here. For Patierno, that is certainly the case. “I live the dream life,” says the flight attendant. (no)