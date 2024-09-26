Home World

From: Nico Reiter

Travel the world and get paid well. For some, it’s an absolute dream job, for others it’s too stressful. A flight attendant tells us whether it’s worth it.

Munich – Travel around the world and get paid for it? The job of a flight attendant may seem like a dream to many. But behind all the advantages lies a reality that places both physical and psychological demands. Nevertheless, for some, such as Diane Patierno, a long-time flight attendant at Fly Emirates, it is just the right thing. There are a number of myths surrounding not only the job of a stewardess, but also flying itself.

Distant countries, new people: The advantages of being a flight attendant

In an interview with Swedish Nomad Patierno reveals: “My monthly salary consists of two parts, the basic salary, which is 4,260 dirhams, and the flight allowances, which are 58 dirhams (VEA currency) for the number of hours flown. I usually fly about ninety or a hundred of them per month, so my salary is about 2.5 thousand euros per month.” In comparison, the average salary in the “normal” hospitality industry on the ground in Germany in 2023 is, according to the Federal Statistical Office at around 2,860 euros per month – slightly higher than that of a stewardess.

But the job also offers other attractive advantages. One of these is certainly the chance to discover different countries and cultures. “On every flight there are new colleagues, you meet lots of people and travel around the world,” says Patierno. Flight attendants often benefit from discounts on flight tickets and have the opportunity to explore new places in their free time. In addition, many airlines lure in attractive bonuses.

Challenges of flight attendants: High physical and psychological stress

However, the job also brings with it considerable challenges. Flight attendants have to cope with irregular working hours and frequent time zone changes. Flights often take place at unusual times, which can disrupt the sleep cycle and lead to health problems such as sleep disorders. Balancing work and private life is also not easy in such a job. The irregular working hours and frequent travel often make it difficult to find a balance between work and family.

Working on board is both physically and mentally demanding. “You really have to take care of your body and try to eat healthy, stay active and get enough sleep to cope with all of this,” Patierno also stresses. Flight attendants are responsible for the safety and well-being of passengers and must be able to deal with difficult situations. Conflicts with passengers or emergencies require quick action and a cool head. Some travelers behave absolutely unacceptably on board. For example, a A man from Munich who riots because he wasn’t served a beer.

Nevertheless, the profession offers long-term career opportunities and good prospects for advancement. So anyone who can handle the rigors of the job will certainly find an exciting and fulfilling job here. That is certainly the case for Patierno. “I live the dream life,” says the flight attendant. (no)