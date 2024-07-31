PYOK: Flight attendant with mohawk quits Jet2 after being asked to change her hairstyle

A flight attendant quit her job at Jet2 and filed a lawsuit against her because her employer asked her to change her hairstyle. Details of the story shared Paddle Your Own Kanoo (PYOK) portal.

Marion Mackay, 52, who had a successful career in the police, decided to get a job as a flight attendant at Jet2, but she only worked there for a year. In July 2023, the carrier’s management organized a random check of the uniform and appearance of crew members, and Mackay’s mohawk became a problem for him. The manager told the flight attendant that she would have to change her hairstyle to meet the airline’s uniform standards.

Mackay considered this request a desire to change her personality and wrote a letter of resignation. Moreover, the flight attendant filed a lawsuit against the airline, accusing it of discrimination. According to her, male colleagues with similar hairstyles were not asked to change their style.

Related materials:

In July 2024, the court dismissed Mackay’s claim, explaining that the defendant had a “reasonable and valid reason” for asking the flight attendant to change her hairstyle because it violated the carrier’s uniform policy. According to the source, after Jet2, the woman got a job at a railway company, where she earns more than in her previous job.

In December 2022, a flight attendant at Irish airline Aer Lingus sued her employer for sexualising the image of flight attendants. She claimed that some details in the new uniform reinforced “sexist stereotypes” and “degraded her dignity”.