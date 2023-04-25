Virgin Australia flight attendant Brody Capron says it’s safe to drink water on planes

Virgin Australia flight attendant Brodie Capron has put an end to the controversy over the quality of water on planes, saying it’s perfectly safe to drink. The flight attendant told about this in her social networks, reports Daily Mail.

“Water [на борту] clean and filtered,” she concluded.

Capron noted that passengers often ask the same questions, most of which are about water quality. Many of them take on board sealed bottles bought at the airport, a member of the flight crew noted.

