The flight attendant named several ways that can help avoid sickness on board. She spoke about this in a video published in her TikTok-account.

Thus, the flight attendant advised passengers to choose seats mainly in the front of the aircraft or at the level of the wings of the aircraft. At the same time, according to her, it is better to sit at the window.

In addition, in order to avoid the symptoms of nausea during the flight, the girl recommends “a good night’s sleep” and food. “On an empty stomach it makes you feel sick more,” said the stewardess.

Earlier in April, a flight attendant talked about one must-do after boarding a plane. The girl urged all passengers to check the presence of a life jacket under the seat before the flight – as the stewardess explained, some travelers steal them.