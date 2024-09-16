The film tells the story of Ghada, who abandoned her bad past and embarked on a new life in which she searches for an honorable life. However, days before she is due to perform the Hajj pilgrimage with her father, she encounters a problem that forces her to borrow a large sum of money in order to return to her previous life.

The Syndicate of Cinema Professions said in a statement that a committee of independent filmmakers and critics selected the film after voting on a shortlist of nominated films.

Each country has the right to nominate one of its films to compete for the Oscar for Best International Feature Film, which is awarded by the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to films produced outside the United States.

The preliminary list of films competing in this category is expected to be announced in December, while the shortlist will be announced in January 2025.

The Oscars are announced and awarded in March in Los Angeles, California.