Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/08/2024 – 17:58

The Legal Medical Institute (IML) of the state of São Paulo has already identified twelve bodies, of the 62 that were on flight 2283, from Voepass Linhas Aéreas, which crashed on Friday afternoon (9) in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo.

One of the bodies was released to the family for legal proceedings. The agency estimates that another seven should have the process completed by this Sunday (11). The families are the first to be notified about the progress of the identification work.

The information is contained in the most recent bulletin released at 5 pm today by the São Paulo State Communications Secretariat.

The Central IML was directed to exclusively handle the case and continues to work on identifying the victims’ bodies. Around 40 professionals are working on the case, including doctors, forensic dentistry, anthropology and radiology teams, assisting in the work.

The unit received all 62 bodies of the victims of the plane crash, of which 34 were men and 28 were women, including passengers and crew. The state of São Paulo declared three days of official mourning on Friday in honor of the victims.

FAB

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) reported in an update released at the end of the day that the Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (CENIPA)

Family information

The Oscar Freire Institute, located near the IML Central unit, has welcomed, with the support of state Civil Defense teams, more than 40 families of the fatal victims of the flight operated by Voepass Linhas Aéreas.

At this location, family members can provide information to support the work of the IML experts. The victims’ direct relatives also provided biological material and left contact details for later communication of the identification.

Reception

The government of São Paulo has reserved accommodations in a hotel for the relatives of the victims who are arriving in the capital to identify the bodies. The Secretariat of Social Development is monitoring the services.

After being accommodated in hotels, where they will also receive psychological support, family members are advised to go to the Oscar Freire Institute to continue the recognition procedures.

Inquiry

The Vinhedo Police Station has opened a police investigation into the plane crash. The official report states that investigations are underway to clarify the facts.

Parallel to the investigation, since Saturday (10) the São Paulo Penitentiary Administration Secretariat has been preserving the accident site with anti-drone equipment operated by prison agents from the Campinas region (SP) to prevent unauthorized equipment from flying over the area.