Brazil Agency
11/08/2024 – 15:11

The head of the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), Air Brigadier Marcelo Moreno, informed in a press conference, this Sunday (11), in Vinhedo (SP), that the agency managed to successfully extract all the content of the two recorders known as black boxes.

“This morning, we have information that we were 100% successful in obtaining voice information, data information that corresponds to the moments leading up to this tragic event for society,” confirmed the military officer.

The aircraft operated by Voepass Linhas Aéreas crashed on Friday (9), in Vinhedo, around 1:30 pm. The accident caused the death of 62 peoplewith 58 passengers and four crew members.

The head of Cenipa explained that the authorities have in their possession two black boxes from the aircraft registered as PS-VPB: the voice recorder, the Cockpit Voice Recorder, and the data recorder, the Flight Data Recorder. The data confirms that there was no attempt, at any time, by the crew of the crashed aircraft, declaration of emergency to the agencies of air traffic control.

Investigations

Brigadier Marcelo Moreno reported that, after the conclusion of this first phase of extraction and validation of data from the two recorders, the next stage will begin with the return of Cenipa investigators to the agency’s headquarters in Brasília.

“Now, we await the line of investigation of our investigators, who are still here with me. [em Vinhedo]return to Brasília so we can start working on transforming this huge amount of data into useful information for society.”

The person responsible for the investigations also explained that the two engines of the aircraft will be stored and analyzedat the headquarters of the Fourth Regional Service for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Seripa IV), in São Paulo, located in Campo de Marte, in the capital of São Paulo.

The military facilities are subordinate to Cenipa, in Brasília: “the engines will be segregated for prior analysis by our qualified and experienced engineering personnel to issue a report, as part of the investigation to be sure whether, during the impact, the engines were or were not developing power”.

The military estimates that the preliminary investigation report will be presented in 30 days, following international protocols.

The statement was made after Moreno stressed that the FAB’s Flight Recorder Data Analysis Laboratory (LabData) has the capacity and autonomy to extract and analyze data from black boxes in the country itself, without needing to resort to international assistance.

Foreign representatives

During the interview with journalists, the military officer informed that the Brazilian government extended an invitation to the countries where the companies responsible for the design and manufacture of the aircraft and also for the engines are based, in accordance with protocols provided for in the Convention on International Civil Aviation, also known as the Chicago Convention, which has 193 signatory countries, including Brazil.

Therefore, experts from Brazil, France and Canada must work together to determine the causes of the plane crash.

Since Saturday night (10), they have been interacting in the investigations with Cenipa technicians three representatives of the French Agency (Bureau D’enquetes Et D’analyses Pour La Sécurité De L’aviation Civile, France – BEA France), as it is the headquarters of the French regional aircraft manufacturer, Avions de Transport Régional (ATR).

At this time, Brigadier Marcelo Moreno says that representatives from the Canadian Transportation Safety Board (TSB), which certifies the PW127M turboprop engine, developed and manufactured by Pratt & Whitney Canada, are expected to deepen the technical investigations.

“In the coming hours, we will continue to welcome investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney to continue interaction with the wreckage in this investigation.”

The BEA and the TSB are bodies equivalent to Cenipa in Brazil.