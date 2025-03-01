After Barça’s 4-4 draw against Atlético de Madrid in the first semifinals of the Copa del Rey, Hansi Flick gave a touch of attention to the template during the press conference prior to the league confrontation before the Royal Society.

“We do not press in such a positive way and that is why what happened with the third and fourth goal happened. We have to do things better as a team and we know“said the German coach, who did not hesitate to rescue the most positive elements of the confrontation against Simeone.

“This is not worried about. With ten players we also defended very well in the Super Cup against Madrid. We must absorb all this energy we receive. What we saw after those two goals that scored us was a wonderful game for our team. In those 75 minutes what we saw was exceptional. We invest a lot of energy at the end of the game, perhaps at a lower level, “said the coach.

Flick also highlighted the relevance of the defensive line advanced in the result: “Normally we always talk, also when we win. We have to analyze the game and show what we can improve. In some moments we did very well, everyone accepted the strategy and it was more than clear everything we had to do. I think it is the right way to do things. We are a team and always want to learn and improve. ”

As for his next league confrontation, the leader of the Culé costume stressed that the Real Sociedad is “a very good team.” “They know how to defend but also have very good players with the ballThey know how to play football very well. ”





In addition, Flick spoke “happy” for the Recovery of Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez: “We need very good players in this position, and I think everyone is looking at Andreas [Christensen]but he has had an injury in this training session, it was an option for us tomorrow. We will have to see how serious the lesion is serious. We have very good defenses. Ronald arrived after an injury and is doing very well; He is a very good leader, he has everything to reach very high levels. I am very satisfied with all of them. ”