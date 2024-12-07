

12/07/2024



Updated at 7:35 p.m.





Hansi Flick He fell on his feet on the bench Football Club Barcelona. Chosen to replace Xavi Hernández after the Barça club decided not to renew the Catalan after two years as first team coach, he moved to the Camp Nou between…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only