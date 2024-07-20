Hansi Flick has broken his silence a month after taking over as FC Barcelona manager. Through the club’s social media, Flick shared his first impressions, making clear his enthusiasm and vision for the future of the team. This long-awaited intervention has generated great expectation among the Barça fans, eager to hear the first words of the German coach in charge of the Blaugrana dugout. Without holding a traditional press conference, Barça has opted for a more direct and modern approach, using the club’s digital platforms to reach out to fans and share their plans and objectives for the season.
“I’ve felt it from day one, the passion that people have here, the fans, the president… everyone here who works for Barça has this passion, the devotion to give their best for this club, and this is also big for us, because we want to be part of this club and we also want to live with this passion, this devotion, because we want to give everything we have to take this club to the next level, I don’t know but we will do our best.”
Regarding La Masia he said the following: “We have to help the players, and what I saw in the first training session was incredible. I have to thank La Masia for that, because the way they develop the players is incredible, and the quality they give us is really excellent. Normally you find yourself in the same situation when the internationals are away and you bring in youngsters, the quality drops a bit, but that doesn’t happen here. And it’s really nice to see how they improve.”.
“When I decided to become a coach I looked at Barça because they played fantastic football. You can see how they develop the players, everyone talks about it and also the passion that is felt here is incredible, and that is why we are happy to be here. I could feel it from the first day, everyone shows respect, it is incredible what we are experiencing.”
On his good relationship with Deco: “What I can say is that I have a very good connection with Deco“He does a fantastic job and I’m happy with that. We want to increase the quality of this team and this is the most important thing for me. When I see the players we have, also the young ones, yes, sometimes I think that we have to bring a player who can win a match, but we also have good young players, we have to help them so that they can improve here, this is our job, and also part of Barça’s philosophy.”
