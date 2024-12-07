In his seventeenth game in the Spanish League, Hansi Flick was sent off for the first time. The referee Muñiz Ruiz, at the request of his number 1 wing assistant, decided to show the direct red card to the Barcelona coach, just after signaling the penalty that meant the 1-1 for Betis.

Flick had not even seen a yellow at the beginning of the course. Not in the Champions League either. But the first card was to throw him out.

In the twentieth game of the season

The German had not even seen a yellow card at the start of the season, neither in the League nor in the Champions League.

The Galician referee had just gone to the sideline to watch the replays on television of a possible penalty by Frenkie de Jong against Vitor Roque. In the VAR, they showed him the action and Muñiz Ruiz ended up declaring a penalty.

Before Lo Celso was in charge of shooting the maximum penalty, still with the score 0-1, Flick regretted the decision. He must have said something because the referee instantly sent him to the dugout.

A very observed bench

Last season, Xavi was sent off in three games, two in the League (Getafe and Atlético) and one in the Champions League (PSG).

The German coach had to watch the end of Betis-Barça from a press box at the Benito Villamarín and will not be able to sit on the bench next Sunday in Montjuïc against Leganés.

Last season, Xavi, always very hot on the wing, was sent off in three games, two in the League (Getafe and Atlético) and one in the Champions League (PSG).