



Important party, one of those that sets the trend. Not because it was definitive but it determined the mood until the competitive return, after Epiphany. Simeone faced the challenge of beating Barça away for the first time and Barça needed a victory…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only