Barcelona 1 – Atlético 2
The League | Matchday 18
The red and whites win in Montjuic with a goal from Sorloth in the last moments of stoppage time
Important party, one of those that sets the trend. Not because it was definitive but it determined the mood until the competitive return, after Epiphany. Simeone faced the challenge of beating Barça away for the first time and Barça needed a victory…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Flicks #Barça #waste #Atlético #ends #year #lead
Leave a Reply