Barcelona are facing serious problems for the first matchday of La Liga, scheduled for August 17. The confirmation of Pedri’s injury during the Euros is a hard blow. The Canary Island midfielder suffered a grade two sprain in the internal lateral ligament of his left knee, which will keep him out for at least a month and a half.
Coach Hansi Flick will also have to deal with the absence of Gavi, who is still undergoing rehabilitation after a torn cruciate ligament. Fermin Lopez, who is competing in the Euros and the Olympics, is a doubt for the start of the season. In addition, Frenkie de Jong’s availability is up in the air due to persistent problems with his right ankle. Sergi Roberto, the captain, is still awaiting registration, affected by financial fair play restrictions, further complicating the situation.
On the other hand, Ronald Araújo was injured in the Uruguay-Brazil match, increasing the team’s defensive concerns. Andreas Christensen could be moved to midfield if Flick does not find a quick solution in the transfer market to cover these critical absences.
Ilkay Gündogan might be the only reliable midfielder available for the first match against Valencia. As for young talents, Marc Casadó from the reserve team might get the chance to prove himself in the first team due to these adverse circumstances.
Barcelona will have to manage these losses intelligently and quickly if they want to start the season on the right foot. Flick’s strategic decisions will be crucial to meet these challenges and keep the team competitive in the title race.
More news about FC Barcelona
#Flicks #absences #Barcelona #ahead #start #LaLiga
Leave a Reply