The Copa del Rey gives Hansi Flick a great match against Atlético, in the first leg of the semifinals, for his 60th birthday, which he celebrates this Monday. A tie against Cholo Simeone. An opportunity to win a team that defeated him in Montjuïc in the League and to approach an important final. “I am a year bigger than yesterday. It is not much. It is a bit different because of the figure it is. Tonight I haven’t slept much, maybe it’s a matter of age, ”he joked. “But I’m fine, I have health, a fantastic family and I’m in a wonderful club.”

The gift that the German coach really would like to receive would be to be able to have Lamine Yamal for the confrontation against the mattresses. The footballer did not exercise yesterday with the group, even with pain for the stomp that he suffered on the left foot, which opened a wound. Flick did not rule out the extreme. “You have to wait 24 hours but I think tomorrow can play. I have positive sensations, also because of what the doctor has told me, ”he revealed, with some optimism.

In Spain, the One likes it, it is a special characteristic and the fans like, so we must take care of it ”

Hansi FlickBarcelona coach





The action on Lamine Yamal, which could no longer play, due to injury, the meeting of December 21 against athletics (1-2), was not even missing for Cordero Vega. Flick did not ask for special protection for Barça pearl but he did advise the referees to take care of all soccer players. “I do not say that the referees have to specifically protect a player, be it Lamine or Raphinha, but all. It has also happened to Dani Olmo or Casadó, who received hard offenses that were not yellow. There should be more sensitivity. If you see a yellow, the defenses may think more before making another foul. In Spain, the one likes one, it is a special characteristic and the fans like, so we must take care of it, ”he argued.

It was not the only message towards the rectors of Spanish football he released. He also referred to the backwardness of the League match against Real Sociedad, scheduled for March 1 and has now set for 2, when the team travels 4 to Lisbon. “From what I have heard the Benfica have canceled the game and has a whole week. It is LaLiga that makes the calendar, it does not depend on us, it is not in our hands. In Germany you can talk to the League and the Federation. But so far we have managed it well and I hope it remains so, ”he resigned.

Thebes about the Olmo case? Now you can play and that is what counts. I am surprised by some things that happen in Spain and the club “

Hansi FlickBarcelona coach





The coach preferred not to respond directly to Javier Thebas for his statements that Dani Olmo should not end the championship with Barça. “I don’t want to pronounce on it. Now you can play and that is what counts. This is the situation and we’ll see what happens. I am surprised by some things that happen in Spain and the club, ”he confessed.

The midfielder was key to the victory in Las Palmas. And according to Flick, you can start. “For me, the important thing is that the game can start. We have to take care of him and that is what we are doing. Las Palmas’s goal is an important goal for us. ”

Benfica has canceled his league match has a whole week. It is LaLiga that makes the calendar, does not depend on us. In Germany you can talk to the League and the Federation “

Hansi FlickBarcelona coach





Olmo could be one of the novelties to receive and attack Atlético, a match that predicts “hard” and for which he expects the stadium to be filled. “It’s a great team. They have the best defense and have good players in attack, ”he analyzed. Flick is still recent on December 2, when Pedri advanced the Blaugrana but from Paul and Sorloth, in 96, they traced. “Of that day I stay with which we can do great football. We play a very high level. We were able to score one or two more goals. When we have opportunities, we must mark them, ”he said, before ensuring that they will try to win in Montjuïc as in the return in the Metropolitan. “For us that does not change and we go for all in all parties.”