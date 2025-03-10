There was neither laughs nor smiles this morning in FC Barcelona training. The players stepped on the grass with serious countenance and silently in a climate of resignation while around the Tito Vilanova field the workers of the club and the Masia players dedicated a minute of silence to Carles Miñarro Garcia, the doctor of the first team that died suddenly on Saturday at the Torre Melina Hotel. At the same time, in the offices of the Spotify Camp Nou, the workers also dedicated their tribute. Like journalists in the press room of the Sports City.

On Sunday the players, who knew the sad news when they were already in Montjuïc, asked for the postponement of the League match against Osasuna. But tomorrow before Benfica you have to play. And it is a very important match that will rule who of the two teams is classified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League. It is true that Barcelona arrives at the European event with some advantage. But this is minimal after 0-1 of the first leg. No one gives the pass in fact. Hansi Flick remembered him at the press conference. Only the coach spoke. Exceptionally and, after what happened, no Barça player attended the media. The costume is still very touched after the doctor’s death, but he is also determined and determined to dedicate the victory tomorrow.

“I talked yesterday with the team. It is a great loss. Carles was a great person and a great doctor, they made a great team with Dr. Ricard Pruna. It was amazing, it was a fundamental piece. We will miss it, but sometimes so is life. We want to play for him, in this situation it is very important to win for him. We are prepared for it. We must continue, it is our work. It is an important situation for the club and we want to do well, ”said the German coach, that these days he has dedicated a lot of time to dialogue with the players.

Especially with the youngest of the squad. In fact, Gerard Martín was hugging when the team went out to train almost 40 minutes late. We had to speak, analyze and mentalize the players of the importance of tomorrow’s clash. “I see the team very focused, we have also spoken this morning. In this morning’s talk we have taught the good and bad about the first leg. No one thinks that work is already done. We want the attitude to be correct, ”he stressed.

Everyone is aware that the team plays part of the season this week. Not only for the Champions League. Also with the visit on Sunday to the Metropolitan against Atlético de Madrid in the League. “I remember the week against Bayern and Real Madrid. It is similar. Obviously, it is very important that we win and more after the result in Lisbon. We are with a good mood and we have confidence in ourselves, ”the German insisted.

For tomorrow’s game, the team will recover Robert Lewandowski, who did not enter the list of summoned for the game finally postponed against Osasuna. “In the previous training he noticed any discomfort due to fatigue and we decided to rest. But it is in full form, ”Flick explained. Raphinha, transcendental footballer this year with Barcelona, ​​will also be of course. Flick believes that if the Brazilian “does it well, this season could have possibilities to win the Golden Ball. We always help us a lot, on top of the goals he has scored he shows you the hunger he has. You see it, it is good to see how centered it is. I am happy of his level, “he ruled the striker that this course adds 25 goals and 18 assists.

Raphinha was precisely the author of the goal against Benfica in Lisbon. A very complicated stage because the team also played for 70 minutes with a footballer less after the expulsion of Pau Cubarsí, who tomorrow will not be able to play. Flick does not believe that Benfica changes his game plan. Moreover, he hopes that Bruno Liege “press up. They have won many games as a visitor. We have to focus on that. Bruno Lage makes a great task and his philosophy is seen in the field. It is best that we are 100% centered and do not think about the first leg, ”he said.