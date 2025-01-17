Sixteen goals scored in the four games of 2025, two goals in a row, against Madrid and Betis, Lamine Yamal lifting the fans out of their seats and Pedri leading the game. Barcelona’s start to the year is high with winning the Super Cup and progressing to the quarterfinals of the Cup, but in the League they start at a disadvantage. Hansi Flick is confident of maintaining the level of this January. “If we are in difficulties it is because of our mistakes. I think we have made a step forward in the last few games. Against Betis we controlled the game and that is what I want to see on the pitch,” the coach analyzed.

The coach faces the challenge of beating Getafe at the Coliseum. Something that has not happened since September 2019. In fact, in the last four visits, the Blaugrana have been unable to even score: three 0-0 draws and a 1-0 defeat. “What we know from the past is that it is difficult to score in Getafe. We have talked about it. I hope we have prepared the game well to achieve victory.”

For his age he is doing very well. Lamine Yamal is playing very well and managing it just as well. “In the big games he has appeared and shown his strength.”

It happens that Flick’s Barça has already crashed against Las Palmas and Leganés, who played a defensive game. “It’s always the same, if we control the game and the ball we don’t suffer. What the rival wants is for us to make excessive mistakes. Counterattacks are always dangerous. Their defenses are good and it will not be easy to attack. That’s why we want to have possession and create chances,” he explained about his game plan.

With only 13 goals scored and just 16 conceded, Bordalás’ men are the opposite of the Blaugrana. But Flick was very respectful of the azulón game when he was asked if he remembered an opponent with those numbers in the Bundesliga. “I focus on the Spanish League. I love how the teams play here. Every team has players who like to have the ball. It’s incredible, you find something special in all the teams. The League is a very exciting championship, we can be proud,” he praised the collective level.

I have been honest with Ansu Fati. If you want to stay, that’s fine. “He is a La Masia player, raised here and we will take maximum care of him.”

To open the can, Barcelona has a Lamine Yamal in a great moment, who is even compared to Messi. “For his age he is doing very well. He is playing very well and is managing it the same. For me it is important how you behave in games. He has appeared in big games. He has shown his strength and his effort. We love it,” praised the 17-year-old winger.

Flick is not thinking about taking breaks ahead of the visit to Benfica. Not even Pedri, who has played all 29 games this season. “Will you tell him that he has to rest? We have totally changed its dynamics. It’s good to have on the field, that’s why we keep it on the grass. We can also replace him in the 60th minute. He is at a high level, he is enjoying himself and he is a key player for us.”

Peña or Szczesny? I haven’t spoken to them. We have one more night to decide.”

What is not clear, or at least that is how he expressed it, is who will be the goalkeeper. Until now, since Ter Stegen’s injury, Iñaki Peña has been the starter in the League. But in the Super Cup he opted for Szczesny. “I haven’t spoken to them. “We have one more night to decide.”

The person Hansi Flick has had a conversation with is Ansu Fati. Barça’s number 10 has been left out of the squad in the last three games. “For me it is important to be honest with the players and I have been honest with Ansu. We have talked about different possibilities with him. He decides how he takes it. If you want to stay, that’s fine. He is a La Masia player, raised here and we will take maximum care of him. Our job is to make it grow,” he said. But he denied that the player had asked to leave. “At the moment this has not happened. I don’t think about something that hasn’t happened. I approach it like this. “I talk a lot with Ansu but he hasn’t told me anything.”