The German coach of FC Barcelona, ​​Hansi Flick, commented this Friday that it is “very important” that his team maintains against Real Betis “the mentality and confidence” that they showed in Son Moix against Mallorca, but that it will also be key ” “materialize” the opportunities available to them.

«It is very important that we have the same mentality as in Mallorca. Obviously next week we have an important match in the Champions League, so it is important that we continue with confidence, believing in our strengths and strength. This is what this young team needs. Of course, it is also important to materialize the opportunities like in the second half in Mallorca,” commented the German coach of FC Barcelona in the press conference prior to the league match that measures the culés against the Real Betis at the Benito Villamarín.

Furthermore, Flick had words of affection with the Betis coach, Manuel Pellegrini: «He is a super coach. Their teams always play very good football. The style with which they play is very good, they love playing with the ball and, of course, they know how to convey confidence to the players and that can be palpable. It is not easy for rivals to play against their teams«.

In this Saturday’s duel at the Villamarín, Barcelona will meet again with Vitor Roquea player who is owned by the culés. Regarding the player, Flick acknowledged that he has seen an evolution in his performance: «He is improving more and more and we realize that he did not arrive here in the best situation. When I spoke with him in preseason I saw that he was not happyso I think it was the best decision for him. In the end, also from the human side, the transfer was positive for him.”









Isco Earrings

The Barcelona coach valued Isco’s return to the Betis squad and highlighted the virtues of the green and white team: “They have many quality and experienced players, and they are a very good team, and Isco is also returning. “They are capable of pressing high and we will have to be careful and focused on our game.”

About the influence of Lamine Yamal on the team and how decisive it is, he said that “the statistics speak for themselves.” Furthermore, Flick confirmed that Araujo will not be at Villamarín, and recalled that the objective is for him to arrive for the match against Leganés in mid-December. “He is doing quite well in training, but at the moment it is not easy to include him in the calls,” he noted.

Regarding the distance with respect to Real Madrid in the League after the whites’ defeat in San Mamés, the German explained that he “always” seeks to focus on his team. «I try not to depend at all on the rivals, it doesn’t matter if it is Real Madrid or another. We don’t care what they do. “You have to focus on what you can do and the way we operate,” he added.

“We need Raphinha in all games. When he is healthy and available to play, he will play. If it works for 90 minutes, then up to 90, and if it is for less, then for less. You have to adapt, but he, like Lewandowski, It is vital for us. Both will be starters tomorrow,” said the culé coach regarding a possible rest for the Brazilian winger in the duel against Real Betis.