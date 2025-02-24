Hansi Flick is now 60 years old in FC Barcelona. The German landed in summer with many duties to be resolved and an instruction libretto to explain. He had presented at the meeting with Bojan and Deco, held in London, with a folder under his arm with a plan on how to take advantage of a very young staff. He also spoke with Rafa Márquez, the then technician of the subsidiary, to know which quarrels had the possibility of prospering in the first team. Marc Casadó and Marc Bernal were the chosen ones.

Flick knew that Barcelona demands immediate performance and results. From the first day he made it clear that, after his career and vital experience, he has the pressure well because he knows how to disconnect with his own. They have also helped him the arrivals of Julio Tous and the physiotherapist Raúl Martínez, which Deco incorporated at the end of last year. Today, Barça de Flick numbers scare. He has won 28 of the 38 games played this course, has tied four and registered 6 losses. There are already 116 goals among all competitions. Now the technician faces the most decisive part of the season.

The calendar says that the titles are won in May. But they are defined, faced and also lost in March and April. Two months that are like a marathon. A background race for Barcelona by Hansi Flick, which will play eight games that will mark the future of the season in the three competitions that the Blaugrana team aspires: the League, the Copa del Rey and of course the Champions League. The menu presents eight strong dishes with four rivals against which Barça has suffered, has traced or lost. The powerful experience begins and ends against the same team, Atlético de Madrid.

This Monday, after winning in Las Palmas, Barcelona will allocate the day to thoroughly prepare the first leg of the semifinals of the Cup against Simeone in which it will be the first of the three games against the mattresses. Three high voltage duels that will be played in just 30 days and that affect the cup, but also to the League. The first will be played in Montjuïc. It will also be the only one, because both the return of the cupo tournament on April 2 and the Liga match of the weekend of the 16th of the same month will be played in the Metropolitan.

To prepare the first of the three finals, Flick directed a recovery session yesterday with all available. And it will be today when the equipment and the coaching staff are used thoroughly with several individual video sessions. There will also be other collective through the big screen in the training field. The only precedent of this course against Simeone is not positive for those of Flick, who lost the League match in Montjuïc. That December 21 Sorloth transformed the 1-2 that left Simeone leaders in the classification of the League. That fateful day, the number 18 of the League, meant the third consecutive defeat of Flick at home. It was the last game of 2024. And the last defeat to date. Since then, Barça has played 13 games, with eleven victories and two draws among all competitions.

The next eight games will be transcendental against four rivals who have made Barça suffer

In the Sports City they insist on the importance of closing a good result at home tomorrow in the first leg of the coperas semifinals to take notes and ensure a marker that lives with the dose of nerve and necessary. And because it will be the great turning point. The entrance door to a calendar of seven other very powerful games.

Just five days later, Barcelona will receive the Royal Society, a rival that travels through the middle part of the table. Like Atlético, the Imanol Sheriff’s set does not bring good memories either. In Anoeta, a lonely goal by Becker gave the victory to the premises in a match that was marked by a controversial goal annulled to Lewandowski. But the most worrying thing is that this was the only chut of Barça between the three sticks.

That meeting was the second defeat of the season and the first of the fateful Shit November having lost against Osasuna in Pamplona. Precisely that of Pamplona will be the next opponent that visits Montjuïc on Saturday, March 8 at 9 pm in the League, the tournament that is most talked about in the offices. The details will make the difference in a competition in which Barça is a leader, but only with a point of advantage over Atlético.

Flick’s team has reached the key moment in unbeatable position in the three competitions

Each party will serve to face the next one with guarantees and with the high look. Before receiving the Osasuna, the calendar will move back to Barça to Europe. Specifically to Lisbon, on March 5, to play against Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. Although in the offices they recognize that the team has fallen on the good side of the painting, they do not trust the Portuguese. It is very present the chapter that was lived in da Luz when Barça had to go back to get a victory in the 94 minute that seemed impossible. Montjuïc will be the scenario that will finish defining which team is classified for the quarterfinals of the maximum continental competition on Tuesday, March 11 at 6:45 p.m.

The FC Barcelona calendar

* Barcelona – Atlético de Madrid: Tuesday 02/25. 21h30. Semifinal Ida Copa del Rey

* Barcelona- Real Sociedad: Sunday 2/03. 16.15 h. League. Day 26.

* Benfica- Barcelona: Wednesday 5/03. 21.00 h. Ida of the round of 16 Champions League.

* Barcelona- Osasuna: Saturday 8/03. 21.00 h. League. Day 27.

* Barcelona – Benfica: Tuesday 11/03. 18. 45 h. Tour of the round of 16 of the Champions League

* Atlético de Madrid – Barcelona. Weekend 16/03. League. Day 28

* Barcelona – Girona. 30/03 weekend. League. Day 29

* Atlético de Madrid – Barcelona. Return of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. Sunday 2/04 21.30 h

After Lisbon and Pamplona, ​​Atlético will once again be the rival of Barça in the League match that can decide the championship. Then there will be ten days to finish the league with the visit of Girona de Míchel on March 30. He is the only one of the five rivals to which Barça has thrashed. Three days later, the Metropolitan will define which of the two teams is planted in the final of the Copa del Rey on April 26 in La Cartuja.