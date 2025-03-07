A steel mentality. An unusual maturity for such a young staff and for such an incipient project. An unusual temper to get any storm. Another impossible mission achieved. To the offensive exuberance and a brave game, Barcelona is adding a resistance capacity that allows you to overcome almost all the obstacles that are presented to you. The team does not lower the arms or the worst stage.

The Red to Pau Cubarsí in Lisbon, where he was forced to play 70 minutes with a less footballer, is the last chapter of a series of injuries, potholes, bad beginnings of games and expulsions he has had to face and has always given his face. Far from ending in catastrophe, Barça, with the Spanish Super Cup already in the pocket, continues to aspire to the other three titles in the month of March. Very few imagined such an exciting season.

Do not lower your arms

The technician’s speech has penetrated the team, which has overcome Rojas, Injuries and Bacheles

A merit that begins in Hansi Flick, a coach who made it clear from the first day that, with only two signings in summer, he was going to compete without excuses, convinced of the quality of the players and the validity of the Masia. That message has penetrated in a costume with many youth players and other low self -esteem players, who leave the skin and identify with the technician’s work.

Flick has not only improved the team’s game, whose games are now funny, dynamic, an unpredictable point and a guarantee of many goals. In addition, he has forged a mental strength that makes the team a rock to which nothing manages to erode its safety. Barça really believes in what he does and it is not easy for him to throw the towel.

Presents credentials

The triumph in Lisbon is one of those that instills respect in Europe for the mental strength and determination of Barcelona

The zero excuse speech has served to join and not let the serious injuries affect performance. At the first change, Barcelona lost Ter Stegen – his captain and titular goalkeeper – Marc Bernal – the sensation as a pivot – and Christensen – he has only been able to play 26 minutes. The team has overcome.

Something similar happened with the bump of results that crossed in November and part of December in the League. Barça, after being an outstanding leader, was seen seven points below Real Madrid in January. Discarded? Not at all. Well, the Blaugrana have returned – they have not lost in 2025 – and they head the solo classification again.

But that ability to go around situations has also been seen during the 90 minutes of a game. In the final of the Super Cup, he traced the initial goal of Madrid, while, in the semifinal of the Cup, he did not give up despite the rapid 0-2 of Atlético. Not only the early goals can condition and sink, but also a red alter a whole plan. However, the Blaugrana have rebelled and, despite being with ten, they did not quit the attack and marked the Monaco, Sevilla and Benfica.

Does not give up the attack

The Blaugrana have rebelled and scored three goals playing with ten players: to Monaco, Al Sevilla and Benfica.

A year ago, it was impossible to compete in a Champions League tie when Barça was expelled a player in the first part. Then it was also a central, Araújo, and the Blaugrana, led by Xavi, had to play 61 minutes in numerical inferiority against the PSG of Luis Enrique.

There are some differences between the two episodes. The first is that, at the moment of the red against the Parisians, the Barcelona had two goals. The second is that this meeting was played at home, in Montjuïc, with the support of the fans. However, after just over half an hour with one less player, Barça had already traced the game and the tie.

Many beneficiaries

The German finds the best version of Pedri, transforms Raphinha, drives the Masia and bets on Szczesny

This time, despite playing seven more minutes in inferiority and to have to do it as a visitor, with the hot atmosphere of Da Luz, Barça de Flick not only knew how to defend himself, but also attacked, played his tricks and ended up marking to win 0-1 in Lisbon.

The German coach had already been key in the implementation of the risky tactic of the offside that is giving, in the reunion of the best version of a tireless Pedri, the metamorphosis of Raphinha and the large numbers of Lewandowski. On Wednesday, the splendorous performance of Szczesny gave him the reason again in the commitment to the Polish, to the detriment of Iñaki Peña. Up to eight stops made the goalkeeper. Flick has touched the right keys and Barça’s mentality moves mountains. The triumph in Lisbon is one of those that instills respect in Europe.