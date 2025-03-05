Large match, gala alignment. They are already a few eighth of the Champions League that is elucidated in Da Luz this Wednesday and it shows in the starting eleven that Barcelona takes out. Hansi Flick together for the third time from Dani Olmo with De Jong and Pedri to form his most creative field center. It is the first time that he does it in Europe and the first also far from Montjuïc.

So Flick premieres his secret weapon, saved almost unintentionally during the season. The German coach hopes that with that triangle in the core the Blaugrana team has a great offensive flow to take advantage of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Lewandowski.

Premiere in Europe

The technician’s goal is to dominate the game more than in the recent 4-5, when he had to resort to the epic to trace with three goals in the last fifteen minutes. Concerned to defend the counterattacks of Benfica, the Barça coach bets on Pau Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez in the center of the rear.

From the team that formed on January 21 on the same stage, eight players repeat: Szczcesny, Koundé, Cubarsí, Baldé, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Lewandowski.

Iñigo, Olmo and Jong enter

Barcelona plays with Szczcesny, Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Baldé, Jong, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Lewandowski. It is the same team that Flick chose for the first semifinal match of the Copa del Rey against Atlético de Madrid.