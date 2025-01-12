Smiles and hugs between the Barça players took place on the Al Jawhara pitch. Groups to celebrate a triumph with historical overtones. Shouts of “champions”. Celebrations with a message, like Olmo kissing the shield in front of the culé sector. Even a gentlemanly hallway to the losers on their way to collect the medals. Everything was happiness in the Blaugrana, also from a euphoric Laporta, after beating Real Madrid and lifting the Spanish Super Cup, Hansi Flick’s first title as a Blaugrana.

“I am proud of the fans and the team. This group is incredible, we all come together and improve every game. It’s fantastic. I love how we defended with one less, as a team. “It is a great day for Barça,” said the German coach, calm as always and leaving the spotlight to his pupils despite it being his first great moment as a coach after his time at Bayern.

"This is why I came to Barça, to win titles. I don't care if I play bad or good."

Flick highlighted the difficulty of beating the whites, “one of the best teams in the world,” and put his players’ duties to “continue learning from this victory.” The one from Bammental, realistic despite the euphoria, warning that “the situation in the League is not good”, is aware that he is at Barça “to win titles” and that is why his head was already “thinking” about the next cup duel against Betis.

“This is why I came to Barça, to win titles. I don’t care about playing well or badly, the important thing is to win. It is a cup that gives us confidence,” explained Raphinha, MVP of the duel, who celebrated the victory with some ostentatious sun gas. Koundé, who canceled Vinícius, stressed how “the team knew how to suffer” with one less. “I’m proud. In other games we had a goal advantage and we didn’t manage it well,” he expressed, referring, for example, to last year’s duel against PSG.

Christmas has served to see what we have done wrong. We must be prepared"

Lewandowski also referred to the learning of a group with “many young people” who lowered their level in December. “Christmas has served to think about what we have done wrong. We have to always be prepared, without thinking about who we are playing against,” said the Pole. “Anyone on the team could have lifted the cup,” concluded captain Ter Stegen, in charge of lifting the trophy, who is now “seeing the light” of his knee injury.