Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said his team “dominated for 80 minutes” to Atlétic The result ”after missing a two-go income (4-4).

“It is not easy to find answers now. We are disappointed by the result, but the game we played today was quite good. I focus more on this to keep the trust of the players high, although we have to talk about the goals granted. Four goals are too many. We have to learn from this, ”the coach has analyzed from the press room.

They have taken three strikers in the second part, have a lot of potential and are difficult to defend “

Hansi FlickBarça coach





Flick has defined Atlético as “a fantastic team” and stressed that his offensive power. “They have taken three strikers in the second part, have a lot of potential and are difficult to defend. If you give them the opportunity to finish, they are always dangerous, ”he added.

The German coach stressed that he is “happy with the reaction” of his players after fitting two goals in the first six minutes, and has indicated that he has “a young team” when asked for the reasons they have led to Barcelona has fit Two other goals in the final ten minutes, in which they lacked “energy,” as he recognized.

“The tie will start again 0-0 in four weeks and we don’t give up. We will be able to win again, ”said German coach.

Flick has praised the midfielder Pedro González ‘Pedri’, of which he stressed that “Enjoy playing”, and also the defense Pau Cubarsí, who said that “with 18 years he plays as an expert who has played 350 games in LaLiga.”

Finally, Flick, who stressed that on Tuesday his team was “good with the ball” and had “with the best version of many players,” he explained that Robert Lewandowski’s substitution to the detriment of Ferran Torres has been due to the fact that The Valencian “deserved it” for his recent actions.