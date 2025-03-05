Da Luz is not an easy place to tame for Barcelona and Benfica sells his skin at home, more in some eighths of the Champions League. Barcelona verified it in his meats in the first phase when he scored three goals in the 15 epic last minutes to overcome 4-5. But for the first leg in Lisbon and to move forward in the future in Europe, Hansi Flick has a new weapon to release. In action movies there is always a last gadget, a prototype that uncovers at the end to surprise and be up to it. The same happens in the Blaugrana team with its most creative core, which has been kept so far.

In Barça de Flick the front is untouchable, with the Trident Lamine Yamal-Raphinha-Lewandowski in a state of grace with 69 goals, and in the defense they are fixed Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez and Balde, even though Araújo has recovered. After the change of the goal, the German coach now seeks to consolidate a center of the field that enhances the team’s aspirations to do something big in the maximum continental competition, gathering Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Dani Olmo.

221 minutes of 3,600 possible

The Canarian, the Dutch and the Egarense have only coincided in 6% of the minutes

In Lisbon it would be the third time that the three media coincide in the initial eleven. The previous two, always in the Copa del Rey and in Montjuïc, never at home, gave a very offensive Barça, with many resources with the ball to attack.

It was not until January 15 that the star signing this summer (55 million) could be aligned with Pedri and Jong at the same time. Barça overwhelmed Betis (5-1), although that day Olmo, who distributed two assists, acted as false nine and not as Mediapunta, where Gavi stood, which has traveled to Portugal after the fever that has dragged the last days.

Never as a visitor

The three have only been headlines in two games, against Betis and Atlético, always in the Cup and at home

So the only time the trio has been the center of the titular field was against Atlético, in the first leg of the Copera semifinal. The result was an amazing 4-4.

Last Sunday, in front of Real Sociedad (4-0), Flick did not need to discover or use his special weapon. He reserved for Jong, Pedri rested the last half hour and Olmo intervened in the first two goals.

Benfica is one of the best teams in transition. It is very difficult to defend “

Hansi FlickBarcelona coach





By age and by tour, to the Canary (22 years and 30 internationalities), the Dutch (27 and 55 games with Netherlands) and the Egarense (26 years and 41 appearances with Spain) they corresponded to be the most reliable machine room of the squad. That was the theory. However, reality has been very different. And the three most creative and experienced medulla players have barely played 6% of the minutes of this season: 221 minutes of the 3,600 played.

In addition, from Betis and Atlético in the Cup, some good times against Bayern, in Bernabéu, in Getafe and against Rayo in Montjuïc, shared grass. The balance in those 221 minutes is 9 goals in favor and two against the two mattresses. In addition, the 59 recoveries of the Blaugrana team against those of Simeone deny that they lack intensity. On the other hand, the 78 shares in the last third in that meeting are record in 2025.

Right after visiting Lisbon in January

From Jong he had a long recovery but now he has advanced in the preferences of the coach to Marc Casadó

Between muscle and bureaucratic problems, Dani Olmo has only been a holder. These constant interruptions have avoided that Flick, a great courage to incorporate, can count on him. Faced with the Donostiarras, he let himself be carried away and liked with a lot of talent.

“Dani likes to play there, it is good creating occasions and scoring goals,” said the German. “On the other hand, Gavi can play in other positions, not just ten. It gives us a lot in defense and pressure because it is very dynamic and is also good with the ball. But it comes from a long injury and we have to take care of it, because there is a game every four days, ”the German differentiated.

Dani likes to play there, it’s good creating occasions and scoring goals. Gavi can play in other positions and gives us a lot in defense and pressure because it is very dynamic. “

Hansi FlickBarcelona coach





But in addition, De Jong has cost him to settle in the midfielder position in Barcelona, ​​which was supposed to be his place when Bartomeu signed after the march of Busquets. Last season Xavi invented Christensen as bodyguard and this Flick course tried the Bernal Canteranos, until he was injured, and Casadó, owner of the position in the first phase of the campaign, while the recovery of the Dutch was extended.

However, something changed precisely in Da Luz 40 days ago when with De Jong in the field in the second part, Barça managed to overcome. Since then he has started in six games and Alavés day entered the middle.

37 starting matches

Of which you no longer doubt and the team has been screwed is a majestic pedri, with and without ball.

Flick is concerned about Benfica’s backlaps. “Benfica is one of the best teams in the Champions League transition. It is very difficult to defend its way of playing, from one place to another. We have practiced to do better than in January, ”he revealed. A weight test for the premiere of the new Barça weapon.