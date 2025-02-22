Hansi Flick has a plan. But if it doesn’t come out, you don’t mind throwing it to the paper and try another. It is not obcended or stipulated. Make a decision and if it does not work, look at the bench and do not think twice. If you do not see anything clear, it acts immediately without waiting for more events. That is why the breaks are not usually only to give the talk to their players and give new instructions. The German also takes advantage of them to move the tree, to shake the board and to look for new solutions. Even in eleven games the Barcelona coach has made one or more substitutions to rest. This Saturday in the Canary Islands Olmo appeared by Fermín to be key. As it had been in September in Vallecas on the day of his debut when he entered the inter -everlaw for Ferran Torres to put the triumph.

“We were not playing as always and we were having many problems, with ball losses and lack of control. We can do it much better, especially apparently in the first half. You have to accept that you cannot always be successful. I was worried and we need to modify things and I am very happy with the bench men. Those who enter have a lot of quality to put goals and have done their job, ”said Hansi Flick.

“Those who leave the bench have a lot of quality and have done their job,” said Hansi Flick

The German changes are being fundamental in recent times. His option to put De Jong for Casadó to the break against Alavés improved the Barça game, which then found the goal. As good, the put into play in the 46 of Fermín, goal included, by Gavi in ​​Seville. The alternates are playing a very important role in Flick’s football, always attacker and with a physical deployment that requires fresh legs.

If Olmo opened the scoring, Ferran Torres closed it, which is also finding his function in the team as microwaves of the second parts. The Valencian lives an idyll with the goal that is making him a threat. Good use of Torres Spaces is very useful for Barça de Flick when the forces of rival defenses already falter and the matches are stirred and messy. It should only be remembered in the field of Borussia Dortmund, beyond the triplet in Mestalla in the Cup that day as headline.

“I am already 100% and wanting to re -enter the team,” said Olmo

Flick has increased his number of pieces with these decisions in which he does not marry anyone. “It is clear that we are all very plugged in, both those who are headlines and those who leave later,” said Marc Casadó. Either start or as substitutes one day saves the Fermín ballot. Another elm. Another Ferran, or Frenkie de Jong. Where the squad was limited now is much broader.

“They are three very important points. I am very happy and 100% to re -enter the team and help with goals, ”Olmo summarized after the match. An elmo that did not mark in the league since November and that has been following a physical plan to have more continuity. “Dani has been very important for us for his goal and mobility. His departure has been very positive, such as Ferran. I am also very happy for his goal, ”said Flick, who highlighted the work of his players without the ball. “We have left the goal again and that is very good.”