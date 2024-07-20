Barcelona (dpa)

German Hansi Flick, the new coach of Barcelona, ​​feels at home and is looking forward to making major deals with the Catalan club.

The former Germany coach took over at Barcelona from Xavi Hernandez. “It’s amazing what we’re experiencing here, everyone shows us respect,” Flick told Marca in his first interview in Spain.

“I felt the passion of the fans from day one, the fans and everyone, we want to do everything we can to take this club to the next level, we will do everything we can,” he added.

The Catalan club is still suffering from financial difficulties after losing the Spanish League title to Real Madrid.

Media reports indicated that Barcelona is interested in signing Williams, the star of Athletic Bilbao and winner of the Euro 2024 title with the Spanish national team, as well as Dani Olmo, the striker of the German Leipzig, to play alongside the shining star Lamine Yamal, 17 years old.

Flick, 59, who won the treble with Bayern Munich in 2020 before an unsuccessful experience with the German national team, sent a message to Barcelona in which he stressed: “We need to sign a player who can decide matches. We want to improve the efficiency of the team and this is the most important thing.”