He FC Barcelona faces a tough challenge on matchday three of La Liga 2024/25, travelling to Vallecas to face the ever-combative Rayo Vallecano.
After facing Athletic Club de Bilbao in Montjuic, Hansi Flick’s men will be looking for a victory in a stadium that is always difficult for any visitorVallecas is known for its intense atmosphere and the passion of its fans, which makes every game a real challenge. If Barça are to maintain their title aspirations, it is crucial that they manage to take all three points from this difficult encounter.
In the press conference before the match, the coach spoke about the quality of his squad, but let it be known that he does not want any more losses so as not to lower the competitiveness of his team. He also expressed his hope of being able to finalize the registration of Dani Olmo in the next few hours.
“I always have hope, I was hoping for that in the previous game as well. It would be great to have him tomorrow, let’s see what happens. The player can’t control it, the team can’t either. We’ve spoken. I believe in the club and we hope we can register him tomorrow.“If a player doesn’t play, he’s not happy. But if he’s on the list, he’ll be 100% ready to play,” he revealed about how he follows the minute-by-minute and the player’s feelings.
“I already said at the last press conference that we are very satisfied with what the team is doing. We have only been training for a short time, but I am happy with how they train and how they play. The quality of the sessions is good: they are focused, there is intensity… and it shows in the games. If you train at 80 percent you don’t give 100 percent in the games. We analyse the games to improve, we show what we have done well and what we haven’t,” concluded Flick.
#Flick #reveals #Dani #Olmos #mood #player #doesnt #play..
Leave a Reply