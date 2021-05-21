The future of Hansi Flick does not seem to be on the Camp Nou bench, as the Bayern Munich coach made clear before his last game as Munich coach this Saturday against Augsburg. At the press conference prior to the clash at the Allianz Arena, where the delivery of the salad bowl to the Bavarians will take place after winning their ninth consecutive Bundesliga, Flick hinted that he has practically done it with the Mannschaft to become Joachim Löw’s successor later of the Eurocup.

“It is clear that I have spoken with the DFB (German football federation”, were the words of the coach. “Everybody knows what I think about the national team. But it is also true that things always have to be sorted out and clarified. It’s about small details. When everything is ready, I will be able to announce things quickly. But at the moment all my attention is focused on the game against Augsburg and then on my holidays, “he said after leading his last training session with the Bavarian squad.

Yes indeed, Flick is already excited to face what will be his second stage as first coach. He took over Bayern, where he started as second to Niko Kovac, after the Croatian’s dismissal and ended up conquering the first sextet in the club’s history. Now, the 56-year-old former player wants to have the same success with a Mannschaft that, with a few weeks to the start of the Eurocup, arouses little illusion among German fans. Flick is clear: “I really want to face everything that is to come.”