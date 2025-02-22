Barcelona defends its leadership in LaLiga during your Saturday visit to the UD Las Palmas, a team with which you have a pending account since November after its surprising victory in Montjuic (1-2), although the Canarian team now crosses for a evil moment.

Then Hansi Flick’s team lost 1-2 and gave up the lead to end what Flick called a “November shit”, since then, the Barca ones have been redirecting their situation. Since the beginning of 2025, ten victories have added: Barbastro, Athlétic Club, Real Madrid, Betis, Benfica, Valencia (2), Alavés Sevilla and Rayo; and two draws (Getafe and Atalanta), but above all they have tested their character. The objective of those of Flick, now leaders, is to stay after having traced the disadvantage against Real Madrid and Atlético.

Flick made rotations against the powerful calendar with the Champions League and the first semifinals of the Copa next Tuesday against Atlético de Madrid. Today in Las Palmas Iñigo Martínez, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi regarding the triumph against Rayo Vallecano of the last day rest.

The eleven of FC Barcelona: Szczesny, Koundé, Eric Garcia, Cubarsí, bucket; Pedri, Casadó, Fermín; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

Flick recovers Marc Casadó, substitute in the last five days, recovers ownership to the detriment of Frenkie de Jong. It also bets on Eric Garcia in the defense with Pau Cubarsí while Fermín will complete the center of the field ahead of Pedri and Casadó, finally, Koundé who was late and left after the break against lightning, returns to eleven.

The eleven of Las Palmas

For its part, the UD Las Palmas will seek this Saturday against FC Barcelona a deed never before in its 75 years of history: win the Barca team twice in the same league season. Barcelona has scored in its last eight games as a visitor. And to find its last league defeat on the island, you have to go back until February 1986 (3-0), with Venable Terry as a coach 39 years ago.

Diego Martínez’s do not arrive at their best. The islanders have not won a single game since the year began 2025 and that has led them to lose the mattress of points they had and place themselves to the edge of the descent positions.

The eleven of UD Las Palmas: Cillessen; Viti, Álex Suárez, Mika Marble, Alex Muñoz; Javi Muñoz, EsSUGO, Bajcetic; Sandro, McBurnie and Moleiro.