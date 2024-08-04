This weekend, Oriol Romeu’s departure from Barcelona on loan to Girona was confirmed. The midfielder was unable to catch the German coach’s eye despite the opportunity given to him by Flick to spend almost the entire preseason under his command. That being the case, the sports department headed by Deco was considering signing a ‘5’ this market, having the option of Kanté on the table after the enormous Euro 2024 he had, an idea stopped short by Hansi.
Mundo Deportivo reports that, by direct order of the coach, Barcelona will not knock on Kanté’s door again this summer. Flick is very happy with the work that the youngsters have done in the preseason, highlighting two names, Marc Casadó and Bernal, therefore, the coach considers that he is protected in the position, since although neither of them aims to be a permanent starter, they are alternatives that he trusts in case of emergency.
The Barcelona midfield scenario is as follows: Flick has made the decision to place Christensen as a holding midfielder, just as Xavi did, a role that he will have to share with Frenkie de Jong as soon as the Dutchman recovers 100% from his injury. Behind these two names will be Casadó and Bernal, who in the last two matches have shown that they have the club’s playing gene and won Hansi’s vote.
