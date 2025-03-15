03/15/2025



Updated at 3:00 p.m.





Barcelona and Atlético are measured tomorrow in the Metropolitan with the round of 16 of the Champions Even in the background. Hansi Flick He has been restrained, highlighted the quality of Simeone’s and has also spoken about the controversy raised after a penalty goal for the mattress team was annulled. «The team is very concentrated. We feel like a game. It will be hard, but we are prepared to face it and I see the team very concentrated», He started explaining the German, who is aware of the relative euphoria that is lived in the city after reaching the quarterfinals.

Flick does not believe that Barcelona starts as a favorite or that Atlético accuses tiredness for having played an extension against Real Madrid on Wednesday: «I have to say that they have a fantastic team. It has no eleven alone. It is a wonderful block and are in shape, one hundred percent, they are players with great experience and there is no difference ». And referred to the goal canceled to Julián Álvarez: «Pfffff, what do you want me to tell you? It was a very unfortunate situation. I felt it for him because He is a fantastic playerof the best markers. I have nothing to comment because it was not my decision. I saw him and I’m sorry for him ».

The technician hopes to break the bad streak that he maintains against Atlético, whom he has not yet won: «We had two great games and you have to focus from beginning to end. In the first game, in the end, we were not so concentrated and, in the second, we realized that we should take care of the situation ». And he wanted to make it clear that the League will not be decided on Sunday: «A lot of league is left. It’s just one more game. If you win, it will be great, it will give us more confidence, we will believe more. It is one of the best teams. We also talk about Real Madrid, Atlético, Athletic … We are in a very good situation, with a very good level and I am happy for it. If we are concentrated and each one gives their best version, we will have enormous potential ».

Flick also answered questions about specific players. «I speak with all the players. It is gaviWhat do I have to say? It has come from a very serious injury and had to spend a long time to recover. He is doing very well and I think he will play many years in this incredible club and will be one of the superstars. It can improve a lot and will. We know his attitude, which is incredible. Now it is happening Your second most difficult situation. He is one of the best players, but for the 2026 World Cup. But, for now, we are in this situation, ”he explained about the absence of the midfielder in the list of Luis de la Fuente. Also celebrated the recent renewal of Iñigo Martínez: «Why am I going to believe that justice has not been done? He is doing very well, working very well. It is not my decision to choose if it can be in the selection. The coach has realized that he is doing great. His attitude and mentality is great for the team ».









Continuing with the renovations, he pronounced on Frenkie de Jong: «It will depend on the club and, of course, on him. We see how it has improved after the injury. He knows how to play with the ball, provides options, has increased the possession of the ball ». Continued valuing the state of form of Lamine Yamal: «I see it as before that goal against Benfica. He always has confidence with the ball. It has helped a lot. He is doing very well and is at a great level. It is not that there is a different before and after ». And he concluded by scoring the second round of Alejandro Balde: «Very good. It has improved a lot. It is one of the best, of the most prominent left sides. It is fantastic, has a huge potential and wants to improve every day »