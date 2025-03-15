A point separates Barcelona from Atlético de Madrid in the League with one less match. Or what is the same. The domestic championship spends this weekend through the Metropolitan. The statistics say that Barcelona lost the League match against Atlético de Madrid in Montjuïc (1-2). That December 21 Sorloth transformed the 1-2 that left Simeone leaders in the classification of the League. That fateful day, the number 18 of the League, meant the third consecutive defeat of Flick at home. But it was also the last game of 2024. And the last defeat of Barcelona to date.

Since then, Barcelona has played 17 games among all competitions. The balance is 14 victories for three draws. Precisely, in this scenario, the tables, Atlético de Madrid reappears. He tied 4-4 in the first leg of the Cup semifinals in Montjuïc. The return of the Copera competition will also be played in the Metropolitan on April 2.

Flick believes that the team has improved. And he knows what he should do to be able, this time, add the three points. “We have made great matches against Atlético. But you have to be centered from the beginning. Do not disconnect. It is a team that when you make mistakes, they take advantage of it and can penalize you. In the first game we were not so concentrated at the beginning and in the second at the end either. You have to learn from that, ”said the coach, who does not believe that the team is still playing the domestic title because” there is still a lot “, although he recognized that” if you win, it gives you a lot of confidence, sure. This league is not easy, there are very good rivals such as Atlético or Real Madrid or Athletic Club. ”

Atlético de Madrid arrives at the league event in his house against Barça after a complicated week in which he has been eliminated from the Champions League against Real Madrid in a long, demanding and complicated match. “For me they have a fantastic team. They have a very good team. They have experience and are in good shape. Not only have 11 players. They are 100% and I don’t think there is much difference in that regard, ”said Flick that” felt sorry “when the referee annulled the penalty to Julián Álvarez. “It was an unfortunate situation. It is a great shooter. It happened and I have nothing to comment, ”he added.

After the meeting against Atlético, Flick will lose a large part of the team for 10 days for the team of selections. “For the club it is not easy to manage the break, but it is as it is and the selections are important. There is time for other players to recover energy. ”

One of the novelties in the case of the Spanish team is the call of Iñigo Martínez. “He’s doing very well. It does not depend on me to go to the selection, but on the source that does very well, he has realized how good Íñigo is, ”said Flick. Instead, the side of the Spanish team Alejandro Balde has not entered the Spanish team. “He has improved a lot. For me it is one of the best. He is a fantastic player. He has a lot of power, he wants to be better and works a lot to be, ”said Flick.





But who took all the praise was Gavi. De la Fuente has also not had the Barcelona midfielder, who has also lost strength in the Eleven Nezal headline. Flick, who has opted for Olmo, defended the canterano. “It came from a very serious injury, but it is one of the best and is doing very well. It is the second most complicated moment since the injury. He will play many years in this incredible club and will be one of his stars. It will improve and your attitude is impeccable. He will play the 2026 World Cup, surely, ”he said.