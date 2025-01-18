The Barcelona coach, the German Hansi Flick, regretted the draw achieved by his team in Getafe but was more hurt and forceful with the racist insults that Alejandro Balde suffered at the Madrid club’s premises.

“There should be no room for this in football or in life. We must reflect. It’s time to do it. Those people should stay home. We have to fight against this. Us and those around him in the stadium. There is no place for those things,” said the Barcelona coach, who refused to talk about the incidents at the end of the game with the rival bench.

I’m not worried about Getafe’s behavior. It was a new experience for me. But it’s good”

“I’m not talking about the incidents on the bench. I’m not worried about the six points out of twenty-four, I know we lost a lot of points. We started the year well and I’m happy with that. Now we have to prove it in Lisbon, against Benfica. We have an important game and with three points we will be in the next round,” added the coach. “We played well in the first half. We lost the ball because we were going faster but the possession was good,” he noted.

“I’m not worried about Getafe’s behavior. It was a new experience for me. But it’s good. In the first half we scored and everything was good. Then they scored and did very well in defense. It is not easy to play here,” Flick added.





The coach of the Barça team assumes that they have lost many points in the last games. “Winning a League title is always complicated. We still have many games to play. We have achieved a point today and we have to look forward.”

“We are disappointed. It is very difficult to play here. They defend very well, they play long balls, which is not a problem for them. In the first half I needed more speed in my passes. We haven’t played fast enough. Also the way in which we have decided and in respecting positions. It is something we can improve,” he concluded.