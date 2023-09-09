Wolfsburg (dpa)

Hansi Flick, the coach of the German national football team, said that he expects the “star” Thomas Muller to play an important role again with the team, during its preparations for the European Nations Cup finals, “Euro 2024”, scheduled in Germany.

Flick returned the player Muller, who played 121 international matches and scored 44 goals, more than all the current players in the national team, to the team’s roster before the two friendly matches scheduled against Japan and France today (Saturday), and next Tuesday in Wolfsburg and Dortmund, respectively.

Flick said before today’s expected match against Japan: The absence of Niklas Volkrug due to a thigh injury forced us to choose another player, referring to Muller, who won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with the national team, and who turns 34 next Wednesday. He added: Thomas is an experienced player, and he struggled to prove his position again with Bayern Munich in recent weeks. He participated and performed well.

Muller had missed most of Bayern’s preparations for the season due to injury, and Flick said: He is simply an addition to any team. Thomas has great experience. He is a player who puts his ego aside and sees the big picture. Thomas can play a very important role for us. But a crucial role.

Muller played the 121st match with the German national team on December 1, 2022, when the team beat its Costa Rican counterpart 4-2, before bidding out of the 2022 World Cup in the group stage.